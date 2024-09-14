Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Decreases By 56.8%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nikon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.54. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.