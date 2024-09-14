Short Interest in N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Expands By 1,039.0%

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,200 shares, a growth of 1,039.0% from the August 15th total of 72,100 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

N2OFF Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ NITO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 3,081,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,339. N2OFF has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

N2OFF Company Profile

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

