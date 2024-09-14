Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Declines By 36.0%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.06% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size Price Performance

Shares of MYSZ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.94. 82,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. My Size has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

My Size ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. My Size had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that My Size will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Featured Stories

