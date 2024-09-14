Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Grows By 76.0%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MTN Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MTNOY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.