Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Grows By 76.0%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MTN Group Stock Up 0.7 %
MTNOY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
MTN Group Company Profile
