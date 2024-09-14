Short Interest in Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Increases By 50.8%

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KURCF remained flat at $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kureha has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fiber, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

