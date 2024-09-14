Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Expands By 1,475.0%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JBS Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY opened at $11.91 on Friday. JBS has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.05%.
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
