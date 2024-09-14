Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Grows By 342.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,824. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

