Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Grows By 67.6%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857,264 shares during the period. Integra Resources accounts for about 5.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.97% of Integra Resources worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

ITRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 136,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,464. The company has a market cap of $84.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.43. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

