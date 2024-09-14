Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Rises By 586.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 586.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Inpex Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 184,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,150. Inpex has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

