Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Increases By 66.8%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ICZOOM Group Stock Performance
ICZOOM Group stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. ICZOOM Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $52.21.
ICZOOM Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ICZOOM Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.