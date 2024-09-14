Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Increases By 66.8%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICZOOM Group Stock Performance

ICZOOM Group stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. ICZOOM Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $52.21.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.