Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Expands By 45.7%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GHSI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 27,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,561. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.69% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Guardion Health Sciences Announces Dividend

About Guardion Health Sciences

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Guardion Health Sciences’s payout ratio is -124.38%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

See Also

