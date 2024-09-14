Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Expands By 66.7%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
OTCMKTS BMBOY remained flat at $13.52 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.90.
About Grupo Bimbo
