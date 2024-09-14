Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Expands By 66.7%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMBOY remained flat at $13.52 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

