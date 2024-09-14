Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Grows By 786.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 786.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 91,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,665. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63.

About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

