Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Grows By 786.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 786.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MSFL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 91,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,665. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63.
About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF
