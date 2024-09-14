Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Increases By 282.6%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 282.6% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF stock. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. REDW Wealth LLC owned about 0.53% of Global X Aging Population ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AGNG stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.
Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement
About Global X Aging Population ETF
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
