Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Increases By 79.7%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 27,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,864. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,393.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,804,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 47,739 shares of company stock worth $258,263 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 76.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 219,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,885 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

