Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Increases By 400.0%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
D2L Price Performance
Shares of D2L stock remained flat at C$9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.90. D2L has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$9.69.
About D2L
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D2L
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.