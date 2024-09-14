Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Rises By 58.0%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of HEPS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,998. The company has a market cap of $675.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

