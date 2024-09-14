Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Expands By 377.1%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 377.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSPCY remained flat at C$2.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.71.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

