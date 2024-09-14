Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Expands By 377.1%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 377.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSPCY remained flat at C$2.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.71.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.