Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Expands By 91.7%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CNFinance Stock Up 10.8 %
CNF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075. The company has a market cap of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 874.07 and a quick ratio of 679.18. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.
CNFinance Company Profile
