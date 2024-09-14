Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Grows By 272.7%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

Shares of CKX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.63 and a beta of 0.01. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

