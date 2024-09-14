Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expands By 1,003.6%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 1,003.6% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Chemomab Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
