Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Grows By 58.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

BHFAM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 10,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,478. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

