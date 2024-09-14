Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Declines By 99.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.11. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

