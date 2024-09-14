Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Decreases By 27.9%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 1,020,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,360.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

Shares of BANDAI NAMCO stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. BANDAI NAMCO has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $23.37.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

