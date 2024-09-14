Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Grows By 71.5%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the August 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BDORY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.22. 261,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,508. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

