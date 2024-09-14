Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Drops By 84.3%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXAHY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. AXA has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

