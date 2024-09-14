Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Declines By 31.9%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 282,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
