Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Increases By 27.6%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aura Systems Price Performance

Aura Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

