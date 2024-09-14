Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Increases By 27.6%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Aura Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
Aura Systems Company Profile
