Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Decreases By 37.5%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
AIOSF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
