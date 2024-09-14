Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Grows By 34.4%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Atos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Atos has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Get Atos alerts:

About Atos

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.