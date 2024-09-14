Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rises By 75.5%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

