Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Increases By 109.8%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ascent Solar Technologies Price Performance

ASTI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $1,140.00.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

