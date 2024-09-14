Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Decreases By 37.2%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.6 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
Shares of ANPDF stock remained flat at $9.58 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
