Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Decreases By 37.2%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.6 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of ANPDF stock remained flat at $9.58 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.