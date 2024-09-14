Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 47.4%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $10.84 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Further Reading

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

