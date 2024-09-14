Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 47.4%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $10.84 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.