Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Rises By 252.6%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.