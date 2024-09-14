Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Decreases By 36.8%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
ADF Group Trading Up 13.5 %
ADFJF opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.
ADF Group Company Profile
