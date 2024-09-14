Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Grows By 1,000.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

abrdn Price Performance

abrdn stock remained flat at $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. abrdn has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

