Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Grows By 839.1%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 839.1% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SKFRY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,417. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

