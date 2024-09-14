Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMNNY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.59. Shimano has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $19.69.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $746.22 million for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

