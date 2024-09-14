Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,500 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,130.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $841.74 million and a PE ratio of 65.93. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEZL shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

