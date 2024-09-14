Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

