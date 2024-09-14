Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.75.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

