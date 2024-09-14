Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,918.91 or 1.00008456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013481 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041217 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.