Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the August 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Secom Stock Down 0.1 %

SOMLY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.32. 15,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.