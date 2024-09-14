Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.35. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 125,765 shares.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

