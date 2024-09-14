Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

