Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,890 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $67,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

