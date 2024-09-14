Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220,295 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $66.42 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

