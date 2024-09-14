Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after buying an additional 3,056,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,831,000. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,997,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $83.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

