Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Cut by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,375 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,024,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,735,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 960,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,205,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

